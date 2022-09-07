Head-To-Head Analysis: CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY)

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Rating) and Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CIBT Education Group and Nerdy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nerdy 0 2 5 0 2.71

Nerdy has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 112.12%. Given Nerdy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nerdy is more favorable than CIBT Education Group.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

CIBT Education Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nerdy has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CIBT Education Group and Nerdy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIBT Education Group $48.00 million 0.64 $3.71 million ($0.02) -22.45 Nerdy $140.66 million 3.14 -$27.33 million ($0.17) -16.18

CIBT Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nerdy. CIBT Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nerdy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CIBT Education Group and Nerdy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIBT Education Group -2.67% -0.88% -0.35% Nerdy -7.34% -52.87% -22.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.3% of Nerdy shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Nerdy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies; and English as a Second Language, and accounting programs in China. In addition, it recruits international students and on-ground concierge services for various kindergarten, primary and secondary schools, universities, and colleges in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc. operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. The company's flagship business, Varsity Tutors, operates platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to learners, as well as through schools and other institutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

