Head-To-Head Analysis: W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) vs. Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) and W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Ecoark has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W&T Offshore has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and W&T Offshore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark -87.70% -92.59% -51.50% W&T Offshore 17.26% -102.77% 18.05%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $25.60 million 1.94 -$9.93 million N/A N/A W&T Offshore $558.01 million 1.61 -$41.48 million $0.90 6.98

This table compares Ecoark and W&T Offshore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ecoark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than W&T Offshore.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ecoark and W&T Offshore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A W&T Offshore 0 0 2 0 3.00

W&T Offshore has a consensus target price of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 33.76%. Given W&T Offshore’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W&T Offshore is more favorable than Ecoark.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Ecoark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of W&T Offshore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

W&T Offshore beats Ecoark on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecoark

Ecoark Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas, bitcoin mining, and post-harvest shelf-life and freshness food management technology businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as offers transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations. The company also provides freshness management solutions for fresh food growers, suppliers, processors, distributors, grocers, and restaurants. In addition, it offers Zest Fresh solution, a cloud-based post-harvest shelf-life and freshness management solution that matches customer freshness requirements with actual product freshness and reduces post-harvest losses; and Zest Delivery solution, which provides real-time monitoring and control for prepared food delivery containers and helps delivery and dispatch personnel to ensure the quality and safety of delivered food. Further, the company is involved in the bitcoin mining operations; and procures and finances equipment to oilfield transportation service contractors. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. W&T Offshore, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

