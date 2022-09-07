Head to Head Comparison: Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) versus Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) and Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Pharvaris has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoetis has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pharvaris and Zoetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharvaris N/A -24.98% -24.05% Zoetis 26.14% 49.03% 16.39%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharvaris N/A N/A -$50.56 million ($2.60) -3.55 Zoetis $7.78 billion 9.44 $2.04 billion $4.41 35.56

This table compares Pharvaris and Zoetis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Zoetis has higher revenue and earnings than Pharvaris. Pharvaris is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zoetis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Pharvaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Zoetis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Zoetis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pharvaris and Zoetis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharvaris 1 1 3 0 2.40 Zoetis 0 1 6 0 2.86

Pharvaris presently has a consensus target price of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 125.60%. Zoetis has a consensus target price of $224.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.82%. Given Pharvaris’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pharvaris is more favorable than Zoetis.

Summary

Zoetis beats Pharvaris on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). It also develops PHVS416, an on-demand, rapid exposure soft capsule for patients suffering from acute HAE attacks and is under Phase 2 clinical trial; and PHVS719, a prophylactic extended-release tablet for HAE patients and is under Phase 1 clinical trial. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Leiden, the Netherlands.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses. The company also offers vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, which include fleas, ticks, and worms. It also provides other pharmaceutical products that comprise pain and sedation, antiemetic, reproductive, and oncology products; dermatology products for itch associated with allergic conditions and atopic dermatitis; and medicated feed additives, which offer medicines to livestock. In addition, the company provides portable blood and urine analysis testing, including point-of-care diagnostic products, instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits and services, and blood glucose monitors; and other non-pharmaceutical products, including nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in areas, such as biodevices, genetics tests, and precision animal health. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and retail outlets, as well as third-party veterinary distributors through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

