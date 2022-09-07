Head to Head Comparison: Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND) and CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) and Tailwind Acquisition (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CGI and Tailwind Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $9.63 billion 1.92 $1.08 billion $4.67 16.57 Tailwind Acquisition N/A N/A $17.79 million N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Tailwind Acquisition.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 2 0 8 0 2.60 Tailwind Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CGI and Tailwind Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

CGI presently has a consensus target price of $122.44, suggesting a potential upside of 58.26%. Given CGI’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CGI is more favorable than Tailwind Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.9% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Tailwind Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CGI has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailwind Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CGI and Tailwind Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 11.48% 21.11% 9.90% Tailwind Acquisition N/A -133.06% 9.46%

Summary

CGI beats Tailwind Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CGI

(Get Rating)

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development, integration and maintenance, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure services. It serves clients operating in government, banking and capital market, health, utility, communication and media, oil and gas, retail, consumer and services, space, manufacturing, insurance, life sciences, retail and consumer service, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Tailwind Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

