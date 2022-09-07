Head to Head Comparison: Udemy (UDMY) versus The Competition

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) is one of 76 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Udemy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Udemy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $518.16 million -$80.03 million -15.29 Udemy Competitors $484.38 million -$31.72 million 2.49

Udemy has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Udemy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

73.5% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 39.2% of Udemy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Udemy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -18.01% -45.33% -15.83% Udemy Competitors -3.09% -26.11% -2.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Udemy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 4 9 0 2.69 Udemy Competitors 160 837 1336 14 2.51

Udemy presently has a consensus target price of $24.17, indicating a potential upside of 58.06%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 42.03%. Given Udemy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Udemy beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

