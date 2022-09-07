Head to Head Contrast: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) versus Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY)

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Kyocera pays an annual dividend of $1.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. NVIDIA pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Kyocera pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NVIDIA pays out 5.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Kyocera and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyocera 8.20% 5.39% 4.01% NVIDIA 26.03% 36.83% 21.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.0% of Kyocera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of NVIDIA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kyocera and NVIDIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyocera $16.38 billion 1.18 $1.32 billion $3.70 14.55 NVIDIA $26.91 billion 12.46 $9.75 billion $3.05 44.15

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Kyocera. Kyocera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kyocera and NVIDIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyocera 0 0 0 0 N/A NVIDIA 0 9 24 1 2.76

NVIDIA has a consensus price target of $218.85, suggesting a potential upside of 62.53%. Given NVIDIA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than Kyocera.

Risk and Volatility

Kyocera has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Kyocera on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets. It also provides electronic components and devices comprising capacitors, crystal and SAW devices, connectors, sensing and control devices, power semiconductor and printing devices for the information and communications equipment, industrial equipment, and automotive markets. Further, the company offers smartphones, mobile phones, and communication modules for in-vehicle installation and Internet of Things market; printers, multifunctional products, commercial inkjet printers, document solutions, and supplies. In addition, it provides solar modules for commercial and residential uses; smart energy related products, including storage batteries and energy management systems; and medical devices, such as prosthetic joints and dental prosthetics, and jewelry and kitchen accessories, including ceramic knives. The company offers its products through sales personnel, sales companies, and third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Kyoto Ceramic Kabushiki Kaisha and changed its name to Kyocera Corporation in 1982. Kyocera Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds. Its Compute & Networking segment provides Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; cryptocurrency mining processors; Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms; and NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, independent software vendors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. It has a strategic collaboration with Kroger Co. NVIDIA Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

