Head to Head Review: First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) and Its Peers

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare First Watch Restaurant Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $601.19 million -$2.11 million 244.46 First Watch Restaurant Group Competitors $1.85 billion $220.14 million 10.00

First Watch Restaurant Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group. First Watch Restaurant Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group 0.51% 0.75% 0.33% First Watch Restaurant Group Competitors 1.08% -54.43% 1.94%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and its peers' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Watch Restaurant Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 2 9 0 2.82 First Watch Restaurant Group Competitors 484 3962 5211 202 2.52

First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $22.68, indicating a potential upside of 32.56%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 20.02%. Given First Watch Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe First Watch Restaurant Group is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Watch Restaurant Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

