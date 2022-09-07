Head-To-Head Review: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) vs. Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) and Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Five9 and Sterling Check’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $609.59 million 10.21 -$53.00 million ($1.18) -75.21 Sterling Check $641.88 million 3.25 -$18.53 million ($0.07) -308.81

Sterling Check has higher revenue and earnings than Five9. Sterling Check is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -11.70% -27.15% -4.85% Sterling Check -0.64% 10.37% 5.30%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Sterling Check shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Five9 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Sterling Check shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Five9 and Sterling Check, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 1 17 0 2.84 Sterling Check 0 2 6 0 2.75

Five9 currently has a consensus target price of $146.33, indicating a potential upside of 64.88%. Sterling Check has a consensus target price of $28.63, indicating a potential upside of 32.40%. Given Five9’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than Sterling Check.

Summary

Sterling Check beats Five9 on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, video, chat, email, website, social media, click-to-call, callback, and mobile channels, as well as through APIs; and provides natural language processing and automatic speech recognition solutions. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, technology, and education. Five9, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

