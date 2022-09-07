Head-To-Head Review: TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) and Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TuSimple and Healthcare Triangle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $6.26 million 257.69 -$732.67 million ($2.06) -3.50 Healthcare Triangle $35.27 million 0.54 -$5.95 million N/A N/A

Healthcare Triangle has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

38.3% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.0% of TuSimple shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares TuSimple and Healthcare Triangle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -5,193.63% -35.11% -33.10% Healthcare Triangle -19.63% -66.13% -38.90%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TuSimple and Healthcare Triangle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 1 8 0 2.89 Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A

TuSimple currently has a consensus target price of $27.10, suggesting a potential upside of 275.35%. Given TuSimple’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Summary

TuSimple beats Healthcare Triangle on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure across private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, it offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. The company primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

