Head to Head Survey: FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) vs. Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN)

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Rating) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FalconStor Software and Grid Dynamics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $14.18 million 0.75 $200,000.00 ($0.44) -3.39 Grid Dynamics $211.28 million 6.36 -$7.70 million ($0.30) -66.56

FalconStor Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grid Dynamics. Grid Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FalconStor Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 52.7% of FalconStor Software shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FalconStor Software and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software -16.10% -14.85% -12.32% Grid Dynamics -7.32% 12.49% 10.82%

Volatility and Risk

FalconStor Software has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FalconStor Software and Grid Dynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Grid Dynamics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Grid Dynamics has a consensus target price of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 18.18%. Given Grid Dynamics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than FalconStor Software.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats FalconStor Software on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. The company offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. It also provides FalconStor StorSigh, a long-term archive and business continuity driven data replication from one centralized management point; FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and telecommunications, media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, financial services, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

