Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 17,119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,659,000 after buying an additional 77,412 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 422.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 44,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 35,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of JHG stock opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.47. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $249,226.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,365.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.82.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

