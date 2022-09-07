Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 43,877 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,877 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Stem worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stem by 27.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,489 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Stem by 424.0% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,082,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 875,871 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter valued at $16,580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stem by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,944,000 after purchasing an additional 631,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Stem by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,066,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after purchasing an additional 495,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $254,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,359.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $254,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,359.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Buzby sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,039,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 608,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,441,107.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,444,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stem Trading Down 0.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of STEM opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

STEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.