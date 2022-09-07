Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 13,256 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,256 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of Allison Transmission worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,309,000 after acquiring an additional 654,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,971,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 2.4% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,621,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,654,000 after acquiring an additional 37,862 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,565,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,892,000 after acquiring an additional 415,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,372,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also

