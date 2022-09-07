HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Announces Earnings Results

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. HealthEquity updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.23-$1.32 EPS.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -96.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.90. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $73.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on HealthEquity from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.77.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,221,000 after purchasing an additional 68,071 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 9.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,006,000 after buying an additional 115,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,251,000 after purchasing an additional 34,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

