HedgeTrade Achieves Market Cap of $57.93 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $57.93 million and approximately $655.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000837 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000369 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Franklin (FLY) traded 624.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

