Helium Reaches Market Cap of $587.95 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $587.95 million and approximately $109.41 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $4.68 or 0.00024703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00098457 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00022025 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00263647 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002604 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,664,716 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
