Hengan International Group Company Limited (HEGIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.47 on October 24th

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4661 per share on Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
Hengan International Group Trading Down 0.3 %
HEGIY opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $28.32.
About Hengan International Group
