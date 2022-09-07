Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €70.00 by Warburg Research

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($71.43) price target by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HEN3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($63.27) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 2nd. HSBC set a €87.00 ($88.78) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

HEN3 stock opened at €62.50 ($63.78) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($105.10) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($132.30). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €62.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €63.06.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

