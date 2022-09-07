Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Position Lowered by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Herc worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Herc to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Herc Price Performance

In other Herc news, CFO Mark Irion bought 218 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,479.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 51,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HRI opened at $114.13 on Wednesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.43 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.06.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.11). Herc had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Herc’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Herc’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.