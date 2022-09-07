Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $4.83 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $126.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.52 and a 200-day moving average of $132.89. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

