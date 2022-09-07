Hermez Network Market Capitalization Tops $17.49 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be bought for about $3.72 or 0.00019155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $17.49 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,423.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004356 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005268 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002633 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00135689 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00036555 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022654 BTC.
Hermez Network Profile
Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.
Hermez Network Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
