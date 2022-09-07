HEROcoin Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $17,129.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,940.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005279 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00134933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023232 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

