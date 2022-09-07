Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on October 7th

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.7 %

HPE opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.