HEX (HEX) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

HEX (HEX) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One HEX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0399 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $6.92 billion and $12.12 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HEX has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.98 or 0.00491340 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $356.13 or 0.01881891 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001748 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005677 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000712 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00234824 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000122 BTC.
About HEX
HEX (HEX) is a coin. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The official website for HEX is hex.win. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.