Hibiki Finance Price Tops $0.0743 on Exchanges (HIBIKI)

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Hibiki Finance has a market capitalization of $689,329.01 and approximately $12,685.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hibiki Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0743 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hibiki Finance has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 553.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.01903281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00860452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016404 BTC.

Hibiki Finance Coin Profile

Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hibiki Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hibiki Finance directly using US dollars.

