Hiblocks Tops One Day Trading Volume of $269,040.00 (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. Hiblocks has a market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $269,040.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io.

Hiblocks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

