High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $153,730.00

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $153,730.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

HPB is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

