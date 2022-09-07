HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,006 Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJT. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,270,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 480,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 234,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $700,000.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:SJT opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $15.43.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

