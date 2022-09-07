HODL (HODL) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

HODL (HODL) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One HODL coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HODL has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $16,573.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HODL has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,886.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.59 or 0.08167570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00187732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00291924 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00781164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.00600400 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001249 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

HODL Coin Profile

HODL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,344,627,217,998 coins. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin.

Buying and Selling HODL

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.html”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HODL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

