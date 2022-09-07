Holo (HOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30.83 Million

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Holo has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $345.19 million and approximately $30.83 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00030608 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00042630 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003681 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Biswap (BSW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001551 BTC.

About Holo

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official website is holo.host. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Holo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.Telegram | Reddit | BitcoinTalk | Github| YouTubeWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

