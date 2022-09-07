Homeros Price Hits $0.0046 (HMR)

Homeros (HMR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Homeros has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $13.95 million and $94,799.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,225.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00135266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022888 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000,235 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Homeros

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

