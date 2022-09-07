Honest (HNST) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Honest (HNST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Honest has a market capitalization of $813,465.72 and $315.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001738 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002472 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00858816 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016040 BTC.
About Honest
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi.
Honest Coin Trading
