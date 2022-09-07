Honey (HNY) Price Reaches $16.54 on Top Exchanges

Honey (HNY) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Honey has a total market cap of $16.54 million and approximately $11,521.00 worth of Honey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honey coin can now be bought for about $16.54 or 0.00078288 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Honey has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Honey

Honey’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Honey’s official Twitter account is @Honeyswap. The Reddit community for Honey is https://reddit.com/r/hny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Honey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “1Hive is a DAO that issues and distributes a digital currency called Honey. Honey holders stake on proposals using Conviction Voting to determine how issuance is distributed. By supporting proposals which increase the value of Honey, a positive feedback loop drives growth and sustainability. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honey using one of the exchanges listed above.

