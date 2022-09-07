Hooker Furnishings (HOFT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 8th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

HOFT stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Hooker Furnishings has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $178.11 million, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hooker Furnishings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

In other Hooker Furnishings news, Director Henry G. Williamson, Jr. acquired 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.70 per share, with a total value of $66,332.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,014 shares in the company, valued at $942,219.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 126,532 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.