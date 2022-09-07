Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Stephens

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.55 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.54.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

