HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.05 Per Share

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now forecasts that the computer maker will post earnings of $4.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.30. The consensus estimate for HP’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on HP from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HP stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $35.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,406,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of HP by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

