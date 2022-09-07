H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives C$16.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.68.

HR.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$12.41 on Friday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$11.68 and a 12-month high of C$17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45.

In other H&R Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 20,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.75 per share, with a total value of C$254,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,551,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,769,976.60.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

