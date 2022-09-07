Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY) versus Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Critical Contrast

Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNPIY – Get Rating) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Huaneng Power International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Huaneng Power International has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huaneng Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Portland General Electric 1 4 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Huaneng Power International and Portland General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Portland General Electric has a consensus price target of $52.83, suggesting a potential upside of 3.19%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Huaneng Power International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Portland General Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huaneng Power International $32.09 billion 0.26 -$1.65 billion ($6.60) -3.19 Portland General Electric $2.40 billion 1.91 $244.00 million $2.68 19.10

Portland General Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Huaneng Power International. Huaneng Power International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Huaneng Power International and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huaneng Power International -6.60% -10.78% -3.10% Portland General Electric 9.73% 8.87% 2.49%

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Huaneng Power International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects. The company also generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources. In addition, it is involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; cargo loading and storage; port, warehousing, and conveying activities; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. Further, the company engages in the repair and maintenance of power equipment; supply of steam and hot water; plumbing pipe installation and repair; and energy engineering construction activities. Additionally, it is involved in the provision of transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; energy supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo handling and transportation; and port management, investment, and development activities. The company engages in the management of industrial water and waste, as well as provides environment engineering, and information technology and management consulting services. It also sells raw and processed coal; and offers central heat and desalinated water services. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a controlled generating capacity of 118,695 megawatts and an equity-based installed capacity of 103,875 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line. It has 28,206 circuit miles of distribution lines. The company also purchases and sells wholesale natural gas in the United States and Canada. It serves approximately 917 thousand residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 51 cities. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

