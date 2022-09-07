Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hugo Boss from €60.00 ($61.22) to €62.00 ($63.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Hugo Boss Price Performance

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.27. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $13.57.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $935.46 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

