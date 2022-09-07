Humaniq (HMQ) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Humaniq (HMQ) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $750,660.97 and $21,323.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humaniq Profile

HMQ is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humaniq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

