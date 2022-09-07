HUSD (HUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $160.65 Million

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. HUSD has a market cap of $160.65 million and approximately $989,343.00 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUSD has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18,929.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005405 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004314 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002702 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00134852 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00035903 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023247 BTC.
HUSD Profile
HUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 160,663,906 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com.
HUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.
