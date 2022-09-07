Hush Price Tops $0.0381 on Major Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hush has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $456,413.12 and approximately $260.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00309627 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00120476 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00077755 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.