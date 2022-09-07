HYCON (HYC) Achieves Market Cap of $286,415.22

HYCON (HYC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $286,415.22 and $18,365.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HYCON has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001433 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00078563 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About HYCON

HYC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HYCON

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

