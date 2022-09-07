Hydro (HYDRO) Price Hits $0.0036 on Exchanges

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hydro has a total market cap of $294,641.26 and approximately $6,403.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005310 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,835.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005428 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002715 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00134638 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00036000 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023362 BTC.
Hydro Coin Profile
Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
