HyperCash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $191,315.00 (HC)

HyperCash (HC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $191,315.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000652 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,920.46 or 0.99895659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00064082 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00232747 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00148757 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00245036 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00050597 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash.

HyperCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.