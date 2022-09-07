Hypersign identity (HID) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $40,961.37

Hypersign identity (HID) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, Hypersign identity has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Hypersign identity has a market capitalization of $40,961.37 and approximately $18,387.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hypersign identity coin can now be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001721 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002468 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00882713 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016441 BTC.
About Hypersign identity
Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,000 coins. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain.
Hypersign identity Coin Trading
