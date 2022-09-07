Hyve (HYVE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $42,300.00

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $989,921.88 and approximately $42,300.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyve has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00873614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016300 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works.

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

