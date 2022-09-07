Hyve (HYVE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $42,300.00

Hyve (HYVE) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market cap of $989,921.88 and approximately $42,300.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyve has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005280 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001718 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002474 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00873614 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016300 BTC.
About Hyve
Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works.
Buying and Selling Hyve
Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.