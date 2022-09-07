iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$84.45.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.15, for a total transaction of C$69,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,300 shares in the company, valued at C$2,925,087.30.

iA Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$69.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. iA Financial has a one year low of C$58.70 and a one year high of C$85.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$241.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that iA Financial will post 9.1899995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iA Financial

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.