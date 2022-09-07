IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,423,050 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,009 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.51% of IAMGOLD worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,986,189 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,055 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,397,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,184,000 after acquiring an additional 221,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 284,510 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 37.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,825,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 762,573 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IAMGOLD by 416.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IAG opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $560.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.17, a PEG ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

IAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.91.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

