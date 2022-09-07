IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on IMG shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$732.87 million and a PE ratio of -2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.98. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$1.49 and a 1 year high of C$4.74.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$426.30 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.